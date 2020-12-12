EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,300.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,287.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,200.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

