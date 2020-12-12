EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

