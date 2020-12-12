EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kellogg by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.9% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,717.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,139,232 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.87.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.11 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

