EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,326,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.