EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,523,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

EIX stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

