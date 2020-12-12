EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after buying an additional 4,497,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 625,406 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after buying an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

CNQ stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

