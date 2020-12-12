EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $420.45 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

