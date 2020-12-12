EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253,572 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4,958.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 566,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 335,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEE opened at $44.77 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

