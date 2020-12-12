EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

