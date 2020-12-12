EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 199,574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,652,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

