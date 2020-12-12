EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,385 shares of company stock worth $17,699,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

