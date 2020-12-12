EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,227 shares of company stock worth $35,900,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

