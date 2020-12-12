EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.16 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

