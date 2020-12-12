Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.