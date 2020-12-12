Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXK. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.69.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.56. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.