Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.78. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

