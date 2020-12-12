El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

