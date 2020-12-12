Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECAOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.