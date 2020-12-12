Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) versus Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Head to Head Comparison

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Echo Global Logistics and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Echo Global Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Echo Global Logistics is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics $2.18 billion 0.36 $14.85 million $1.15 25.54 Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.04 -$340.94 million N/A N/A

Echo Global Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics 0.28% 5.13% 2.24% Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Echo Global Logistics beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, domestic air, and expedited and international. It also provides various transportation management and logistics services, which include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail industries. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.