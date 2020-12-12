East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.