Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 10,780,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DT stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $163,118,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $109,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

