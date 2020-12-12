Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 23,745 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24.

About Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

