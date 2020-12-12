Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DPUKY opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

