Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DPUKY opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

