Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.15.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

