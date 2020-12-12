Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.69.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 145.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

