DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSRLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.81. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.