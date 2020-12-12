Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

