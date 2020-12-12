Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $320.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.39.

DE stock opened at $255.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average of $203.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,316,000 after buying an additional 268,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

