Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

