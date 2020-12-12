Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of DADA opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,656,120 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

