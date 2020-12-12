CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE:CVI opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $11,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,356 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

