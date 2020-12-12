CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Buys $234,000.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CURI opened at $8.85 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

