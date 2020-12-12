Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 370,241 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

