Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,888 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,282,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

