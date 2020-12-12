Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.47% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.