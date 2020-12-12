Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $651.76 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $634.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

