Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

