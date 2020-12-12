Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 68,508 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 627.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after acquiring an additional 192,386 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 512.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

