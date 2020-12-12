Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,656 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Hubbell worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

