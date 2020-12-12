CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

