Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CEQP stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

