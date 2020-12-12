Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.86.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $333.66 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average is $385.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

