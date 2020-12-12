Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COVTY stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

