Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $375.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average of $284.83. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,081 shares of company stock worth $51,993,152 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after acquiring an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $470,147,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

