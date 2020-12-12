Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities upped their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.83. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -190.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,081 shares of company stock worth $51,993,152 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

