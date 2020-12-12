Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $413.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $413.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of COUP opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.68 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $2,798,518.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,081 shares of company stock valued at $51,993,152 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

