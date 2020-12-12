Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

