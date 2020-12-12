Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 89,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

