Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Convatec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Convatec Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Convatec Group has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.