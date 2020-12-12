Contrasting Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) & Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 20.60% 6.15% 0.86% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.59%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Cortland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 3.10 $112.63 million $1.74 9.86 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.17 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Cortland Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 83 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

